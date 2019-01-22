Local communities declared snow emergencies, and some school districts planned to release students early Tuesday in response to a winter storm bearing snow, ice and sub-zero temperatures.

A winter storm warning is in effect through noon Wednesday for southern Wisconsin, including Rock and Walworth counties, according to the website for the National Weather Service office in Sullivan.

Total snow accumulation is expected to reach 5 to 8 inches, with ice accumulation of about one-10th of an inch, according to the website.

Travel conditions will be hazardous, the weather service predicted, and traffic delays are likely this evening and Wednesday morning.

The Milton, Clinton, Brodhead, Evansville, Parkview and Beloit-Turner school districts are closing early, and after-school activities are canceled. Rock Prairie Montessori and Rock County Christian are also closing early.

The Janesville School District has announced that all athletic events are postponed, and no after-school practices will be held.

For a full list of closings and cancellations, visit www.wclo.com/closings.

The city of Janesville has declared a snow emergency starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday. During a snow emergency, motorists are prohibited from parking their vehicles on city streets. Violations will result in tickets or vehicle towing at the owner’s expense.

Other weather emergencies have been declared for:

Town of Beloit, through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

City of Beloit, 3 p.m. Tuesday until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Village of Clinton, 2 p.m. Tuesday until 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Snow emergency parking in Janesville is available in the East Wall Street lot, City Hall lot, South High Street lot, Janesville Senior Center lot, Hedberg Public Library lot, River/Union Street lot and North Parker Drive parking ramp.

A list of approved parking lots in Beloit is available at beloitwi.gov.

Extreme cold is expected later this week, according to the weather service.

Wind chills are forecast to reach 20 to 30 degrees below zero Thursday and Friday night and 15 to 20 degrees below zero Saturday night. On Friday afternoon, the wind chill is expected to dip to 10 to 15 degrees below zero.

ReadyWisconsin offers these travel and safety precautions for surviving winter weather:

Allow extra time for travel and keep at least a half tank of gas in your vehicle. Also inform loved ones of your travel plans and arrival time.

Check road conditions before traveling by calling 511 or visiting 511wi.gov.

Keep an emergency winter weather survival kit in your vehicle, equipped with water, snacks, blankets, first aid kit, cellphone charger and booster cables.

Stay indoors if possible or wear multiple layers of clothing. Also make sure to cover your head, ears and hands.

Limit skin exposure in severe weather conditions. Frostbite can occur in less than 30 minutes. Seek medical care if you lose feeling and observe a white or pale coloring in your fingers, toes, ears tips or nose.

Hypothermia is also a risk. Symptoms include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness. Seek medical care if such symptoms arise.

Get supplies for your home and keep an emergency kit stocked. Keep food on hand that can be prepared without electricity in case of a power outage.

Limit activities such as snow shoveling that might induce a heart attack or worsen medical conditions.

Do not run a gasoline, propane heater or grill inside your home or ventilated garage to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Bring pets indoors when temperatures reach 30 degrees with wind chill.

Stay informed. Emergency updates are available at readywisconsin.wi.gov.

For more information on the winter storm warning and weather advisory, visit weather.gov.