JANESVILLE

Janesville and Beloit and the town of Beloit declared snow emergencies and the Janesville School District canceled after-school events Friday in the wake of a winter storm moving into the area.

All after-school activities, music concerts and club events are canceled, according to a post on the school district's website. Athletic events either are canceled or postponed.

For a full listing of closings, cancellations, delays and postponements, go to www.wclo.com/closings

Plowing will begin at 10 p.m. Friday in Janesville and at 5 p.m. in Beloit. Residents are not allowed to park or let vehicles stand on streets after these times, according to city news releases.

The town of Beloit's snow emergency requires all vehicles off public roads until 5 p.m. Saturday. Vehicles can be ticketed and towed at owner expense.

Parking violators will receive tickets, or their vehicles will be towed at their expense.

Plowing operations are expected to last until 5 p.m. Sunday in Beloit and until streets are cleared in Janesville.

Alternate parking in Janesville is available at these lots:

East Wall Street lot, East Wall Street and North Parker Drive.

City Hall lot, West Wall Street and North Jackson Street.

Sough High Street lot, West Court Street and South High Street.

Janesville Senior Center lot, St. Lawrence Avenue and Water Street.

Hedberg Public Library lot, Water Street.

River/Union Street lot, South River Street and Union Street.

North Parker Drive parking ramp, North Parker Drive and East Wall Street.

Alternate parking in Beloit is available at these lots:

Angel Museum south lot, 656 Pleasant Ave.

Ironworks, Fourth Street.

Jones Pavilion in Riverside Park, Portland Avenue.

Krueger Golf Course south lot, 1611 Hackett St.

Krueger Park upper east lot, Hackett Street and House Street.

Rotary Center, 1220 Riverside Drive.

Telfer Park, 2100 Cranston Road.

Third Street north and south lots.

West Grand Avenue lot, 229 W. Grand Ave.

Wootton Park, Fourth Street and Maple Avenue.

City officials encourage residents to remain home or restrict travel during the storm.

For snow emergency information, call the Snow Hotline at 608-755-7663. To report problems or concerns in the Janesville area, call the City Services Center at 608-755-3110.

To register for Beloit snow emergency emails or text alerts, visit beloitwi.gov.