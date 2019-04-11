JANESVILLE
Part of Wilson Avenue will close for reconstruction for about 10 weeks starting Monday, April 15, according to a city news release.
Through traffic will be prohibited from Center Avenue to Cherry Street.
Special morning and afternoon detours will be used for Janesville Transit System routes.
For information on the reconstruction, call the engineering division at 608-755-3162. For questions about bus routes, call 608-755-3150.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse