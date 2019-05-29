WHITEWATER

Intersections in Whitewater will close briefly Friday afternoon during preparations to upgrade railroad tracks.

Wisconsin & Southern Railroad will be putting new tracks along Whitewater’s tracks for future installation, according to a city news release.

On Friday morning, railroad staff will start offloading tracks at Lima Center and move east, the release states. Work on each intersection will cause closures of about 30 minutes.

Whitewater roads that intersect with railroad crossings include Janesville Street, West Walworth Street, South Franklin Street, South Tripp Street, South Fremont Street, South 2nd Street, Old Highway 12, Newcomb Street, Willard Street, East Main Street and Howard Road.