Janesville’s Westgate Corridor business association is hosting a televised candidate forum March 3 to press the Janesville City Council’s seven candidates in the April 5 election on their thoughts on a range of city issues.
The Westgate Corridor, a group of west-side business operators, said in a release that it is teaming up to host the event with the nonpartisan group Rock County First, a local government watchdog group.
Westgate officials said the 90-minute forum will be televised at 6 p.m. March 3 on city of Janesville partner broadcaster JATV channel 994 (Spectrum cable), and on JATV’s YouTube feed.
It was unclear Sunday afternoon whether the public would be able to attend the forum in person or would only be able to watch on TV or online.
Seven candidates are running in the April 5 election for three open council seats, including two incumbent council members, Paul Williams and Paul Benson. The two incumbents face off against candidates Brian Bridges, Aaron Burdick, Thomas Lepinski, Steph Meiklejohn and Richard Neeno.
Westgate Corridor is asking for the public to provide questions that might help hosts shape the forum. Anyone with questions for the candidates can email them to commonsensesolution 1953@gmail.com with “Janesville City Council Forum Questions” as the subject line.