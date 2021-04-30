JANESVILLE
Part of the Morse Street and Highway 26/Milton Avenue intersection will close from 4 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Friday, May 3 to 7, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
Crews will pave new concrete lanes for southbound Highway 26 during the closure, according to the release.
Turns will not be permitted from Highway 26 to travel west on Morse Street. Access to Menards and other businesses will close from that direction, according to the release.
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes such as Highway 14/Humes Road and Bell Street.
Work is weather dependent and subject to change.
For updates or more information, visit i39-90.wi.gov or facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.