JANESVILLE
Westbound ramps to Interstate 90/39 are closed in Janesville while the Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a multi-vechile crash.
The state patrol is also detouring westbound traffic through Janesville via Highway 14 west to Highway 51, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
From there, the traffic travels north on Highway 51 and then back on to the I-90/39 in Edgerton.
Drivers are asked to avoid detour area because of traffic volumes. Delays are also expected.
The accident took place at 2:20 p.m. Sunday