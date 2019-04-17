JANESVILLE

Westbound Highway 14/Humes Road will be reduced to one lane from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 18, near Interstate 90/39, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Crews will work on storm sewers during the closure. The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Drivers should expect delays and should plan for extra traveling time.

For more information, visit the I-39/90 Project Facebook page or www.i39-90.wi.gov.