EDGERTON

Westbound Highway 59 will close over Interstate 90/39 from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, the state Department of Transportation announced.

Crews will install a polymer overlay on the westbound structure during this time, according to a news release.

Drivers traveling from Milton to Edgerton must follow posted signs. Left turns will not be permitted from northbound I-90/39 to Highway 59 or from westbound Highway 59 to the Interstate, according to the release.

Motorists should drive with caution and remain alert for crews and equipment in the area.

Work is weather dependent and can change.

For more information, visit facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.