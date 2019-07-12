JANESVILLE

Eastbound and westbound traffic on West Court Street will condense to two lanes for street repairs from midnight Tuesday, July 16, until 6 a.m. Thursday, July 18, according to a city news release.

Lanes shifts will span from west of South Grant Avenue to east of North Grant Avenue.

Access to West Court Street businesses will be maintained, but there will be no access to westbound West Court Street from North Grant Avenue, according to the release.

Bus stop No. 202 at West Court Street and North Grant Avenue will be closed. Residents are encouraged to use bus stop No. 203 near Dairy Queen during the closure.

For more information on street repairs, call the Janesville Operations Division at 608-755-3110.

For information on bus routes, call the transit division at 608-755-3150.