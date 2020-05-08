BELOIT
Weekend lane closures begin at 6 p.m. today near the County 2/Shopiere Road interchange north of Beloit, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
One southbound lane on Interstate 90/39 will close today and reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday, May 9.
Northbound I-90/39 lane restrictions will be in enforced until 6 a.m. Monday, May 11.
Drivers should expect delays in this area. Work is weather dependent and may change, according to the release.
