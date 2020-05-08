BELOIT

Weekend lane closures begin at 6 p.m. today near the County 2/Shopiere Road interchange north of Beloit, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

One southbound lane on Interstate 90/39 will close today and reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday, May 9.

Northbound I-90/39 lane restrictions will be in enforced until 6 a.m. Monday, May 11.

Drivers should expect delays in this area. Work is weather dependent and may change, according to the release.

For a map of road closures caused by the Interstate Expansion Project, visit gazettextra.com.