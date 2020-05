JANESVILLE

Northbound traffic on Milton Avenue will be affected Friday morning as city workers repair a water main at the intersection of Milton Avenue and Holiday Drive.

The work is scheduled for 6-10 a.m.

Northbound Milton Avenue will be restricted to the two inside lanes starting 200 feet south of Holiday Drive and ending about 200 feet north of Holiday Drive.

The northbound turn lane from Holiday Drive onto Milton Avenue will need to turn into the middle lane.