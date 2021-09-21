Sorry, an error occurred.
JANESVILLE
The Janesville Water Utility is currently making repairs to a water main break on North Pontiac Drive at Mt. Zion Avenue, according to a city news release.
Repairs and street reconstruction will likely continue throughout most of the day, according to the release.
Water service has been temporarily interrupted on North Pontiac Drive from Mt. Zion Avenue to Lilac Lane and from Lilac Lane to North Claremont Drive.
Motorists should avoid the area when possible.
For questions, call Janesville Water Utility at 608-755-3115.
