JANESVILLE

Water main improvements are planned on Wednesday, April 27, on East Milwaukee Street, according to a city news release.

The intersections of Shannon Drive and Alpine Drive will be affected. Improvement and restoration work is expected to take about two days to complete, according to the release.

Drivers will need to reduce their speed and drive cautiously through the work zones. Both east and westbound lanes will remain open, according to the news release.

For questions, call the City of Janesville Engineering Division at 608-755-3166.

