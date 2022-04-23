Water main improvements to affect traffic on East Milwaukee Street on April 27 Gazette staff Apr 23, 2022 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEWater main improvements are planned on Wednesday, April 27, on East Milwaukee Street, according to a city news release.The intersections of Shannon Drive and Alpine Drive will be affected. Improvement and restoration work is expected to take about two days to complete, according to the release.Drivers will need to reduce their speed and drive cautiously through the work zones. Both east and westbound lanes will remain open, according to the news release.For questions, call the City of Janesville Engineering Division at 608-755-3166. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Judge grants competency evaluation for 11-year-old accused in Kohl's fire in Janesville Janesville man arrested after allegedly stabbing another in the head during road rage incident Death notices for April 18, 2022 City of Milton to spend $16,000 on new radar signs for local roads Death notices for April 19, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form