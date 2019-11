JANESVILLE

Multiple residents on Black Bridge Road are experiencing a water outage, a press release from the City reads.

"Several" residents have reported water main breaks in homes between Pontiac Street and Clover Lane. Traffic on Black Bridge Road will be impacted.

Janesville Water Utility is working to fix the issue, and repairs are expected by approximately 8 p.m. Thursday, the release reads.

To report water main breaks, call (608) 755-6375.