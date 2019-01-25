JANESVILLE

Motorists driving near Milton Avenue will experience changes in traffic patterns Friday as city crews work to fix a water main break. 

The city's water utility staff learned about a water main break at Milton Avenue and Randolph Road at 6 a.m. Friday.

As of 10:30 a.m., crews had not yet determined the extent of the break, but it likely was caused by frigid weather, said Water Utility Superintendent Craig Thiesenhusen. 

Northbound traffic on Milton Avenue will be restricted to one inside lane between Black Bridge and Randolph roads, Thiesenhusen said. 

Northbound motorists will be unable to turn right onto Randolph Road from Milton Avenue. The eastbound lane of Randolph Road will be shut down. 

Thiesenhusen advises drivers to slow down and be aware of construction crews. 

Traffic likely will be affected until 3 or 4 p.m. Friday, a worker on the scene told a Gazette photographer.

The CVS Pharmacy on Milton Avenue is the only business affected by the break, Thiesenhusen said. 

The water main break released a lot of water into the street, so crews are applying salt to alleviate slippery conditions, Thiesenhusen said.

Another water main broke on Dakota Drive in Janesville on Friday morning, but crews were able to repair it before 11 a.m., he said.

