Debate between 1st Congressional District candidates Republican Bryan Steil and Democrat Randy Bryce, at Oak Creek City Hall.
Mary Spicuzza of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Steve Walters of WisconsinEye will moderate.
The candidates will also hold a debate at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, in the Kirk Denmark Theatre at UW-Whitewater at Rock County, 2909 Kellogg Ave., Janesville.
