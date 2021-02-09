JANESVILLE
The Rock County Emergency Operations Center will keep its emergency warming shelter open until Tuesday morning, Feb. 16, according to an emergency operations news release.
The warming shelter is available for residents who need emergency overnight shelter from extreme temperatures.
For access to the warming shelter, call Rock County Crisis at 608-757-5025.
For more information about other emergency resources, contact United Way by dialing 211, calling 877-947-2211 or visiting 211wisconsin.org.