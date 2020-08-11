Walworth County sheriff’s deputies are looking for the driver of a Nissan who was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a motorcycle last week that caused “substantial bodily harm.”

The crash was reported at 5:46 a.m. Aug. 5 at County K and S and D Townline Road, according to a crime alert shared late Monday.

The Nissan Versa, a sedan, was “possibly” silver or white and made between the years 2012 and 2014, the alert states. The Nissan should have damage on the driver’s side door and front quarter panel, with a broken window on that side, too.

Those with information are encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 262-741-4400 or Deputy Josh Adams at jadams@co.walworth.wi.us.