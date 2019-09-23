JANESVILLE

In honor of October as Manufacturing Month, the city is holding a contest to pick the 2019 Coolest Thing Made in Janesville.

Through midnight Friday, Sept. 27, residents can vote for their favorite product out of the 10 nominated, according to a city news release. People can vote as many times as they want at GazetteXtra.com/coolest-thing.

This year’s nominees are:

Post shields by Post Shields Inc.

Soap by Dirty Bear Soap.

Wagons by Wisconsin Wagon Co.

Lip Loob by Simply Solutions.

Self-healing archery targets by Rhinehart.

Beer by Rock County Brewing Company.

Blue corn chips by Hughes Farms.

Simply Fog by Simply Solutions.

Sound Shark by Klover Productions.

Stainless steel tubing by RathGibson.

The top five finalists will be voted on Monday, Sept. 30, through Thursday, Oct. 3. The winner will be announced Friday, Oct. 4, and will reign for a year as the the Coolest Thing Made in Janesville.

The product and producer also will be recognized at the Oct. 14 city council meeting, according to the release.

For more information, email Nancy McDonald at mcdonaldna@ci.janesville.wi.us.