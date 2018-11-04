Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson estimates more than 66,000 county residents will vote Tuesday.
All those voters might need to know their three W’s and some other voting basics:
What: A series of votes that could change the nation’s direction as Democrats and Republicans vie for control of Congress but also elections of local officials and spending referendums in several area school districts, and:
- Rock and Walworth county voters will vote in advisory referendums on the dark-store issue, with implications for property tax levels.
- An advisory referendum in Rock County on the legalization of recreational marijuana.
- Rock County will choose a new sheriff, as the incumbent is retiring.
- A small number of votes could easily determine whether Wisconsin gets a different governor for the first time in eight years or keeps the incumbent.
- Everyone will decide whether to keep incumbent U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin or go with Republican challenger Leah Vukmir.
There may be more on your ballot. To see what’s on the ballot in your area, go online to https://myvote.wi.gov.
When: Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. statewide. The biggest lines usually form first thing in the morning and at lunch and supper time.
If you’re in line at 8 p.m., the poll should remain open, and you should still be allowed to vote.
Where: If you don’t know where you vote, check with the clerk of your town, village or city, or go online to https://myvote.wi.gov.
Janesville has moved three voting places in recent years:
Those who once voted at Edison Middle School now vote at the Rock County Job Center, 1900 Center Ave. Those who voted at Washington Elementary School now vote at Faith Lutheran Church, 2116 Mineral Point Ave. Those who voted at Franklin Middle School now vote at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 2940 Mineral Point Ave.
Photo ID: Voters must present one at the polls. Most will be able to use their driver’s licenses or state ID cards as their photo IDs.
Some out-of-date driver’s licenses can be used if they expired after Nov. 8, 2016.
Some other forms of ID are acceptable. This website has more information: bringitwisconsin.com. Or contact your municipal clerk.
Voters must state their name to the poll workers, who will find their names in the poll book. Voters must also present their photo ID for inspection and sign the poll book.
Registration: Residents must be registered to vote. To check if you are registered, go to https://myvote.gov.
If you’re not registered, you may register at the polls Tuesday. A proof of residence is required. A driver’s license with correct address or state ID card will do the trick.
People may use a bank statement, utility bill or credit card statement with their address on it as proof of residence. The statement does not have to be on paper. It can be on a smart phone.
Don’t forget: Turn your ballot over. There’s more on the back, including a lot of school referendums, Tollefson said.
Confused? Call your local clerk or ask a pollworker. They are usually happy to help, and that’s why they are there.
Troubles? Anyone with concerns about voter fraud or abuse could contact their local municipal clerk. If they don’t get satisfaction, the U.S. attorneys’ offices in Wisconsin will take calls while polls are open.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Graber can be reached at 608-250-5468.
FBI special agents also will be on duty. Call the FBI in Madison at 608-833-4600 or Milwaukee at 414-276-4684.
