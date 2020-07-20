Residents who plan to register to vote absentee in the Aug. 11 primary elections have a few deadlines coming up, Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said.

Tollefson said a person must be registered to request an absentee ballot.

Tollefson recommends requesting an absentee ballot as soon as possible. The easiest way to request an absentee ballot is through the myvote.wi.gov website. She advised voters to note these deadlines: