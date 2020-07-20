Residents who plan to register to vote absentee in the Aug. 11 primary elections have a few deadlines coming up, Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said.
Tollefson said a person must be registered to request an absentee ballot.
Tollefson recommends requesting an absentee ballot as soon as possible. The easiest way to request an absentee ballot is through the myvote.wi.gov website. She advised voters to note these deadlines:
- Those registering by mail must mail their applications no later than Wednesday, July 22, and those registering at myvote.wi.gov must do so by 1:59 p.m. on the same date.
- Voters may also register at their city, town or village clerk’s office. They must do so by 5 p.m. Aug. 7.
- Voters may also register at the polls on Aug. 11.
- Absentee ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. Aug. 11 to be counted. Voters can mail their ballots or deliver them to their municipal clerk's office.