JANESVILLE

One of the major sources of food aid and other services to Janesville’s poor launched an appeal for donations after canceling a fundraiser because of coronavirus concerns.

The Swing into Spring Dance was to be held Saturday, March 28, at the Pontiac Convention Center and was to feature the band Ladies Must Swing from Madison.

This was the second recent fundraiser ECHO had to cancel, and those fundraisers were intended to get the organization through the early months of the year, ECHO Director Karen Lisser said.

In January, ECHO canceled its popular Murder Mystery show when two actors had to cancel their appearances, according to an ECHO news release.

“Because of this second lost opportunity for fundraising, we are reaching out to the community for donations,” the release states. “We need money to pay our bills and to prevent homelessness and keep food on people’s tables.”

The release goes on to express the hope that ECHO’s mission and reputation will encourage donations. It states that for the fifth year in a row, ECHO earned the coveted four-star rating from Charity Navigator for its commitment to accountability and transparency.

“What we can do together is limitless. Local support is our lifeblood,” the release states.

Cash donations can be made online at the ECHO website, echojanesville.org/donations.

Contributions also can be sent to ECHO food pantry, 65 S. High St., Janesville, WI 53548.