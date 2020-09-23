TOWN OF MILTON

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department on Wednesday released the names of the two people from Black River Falls who died in a crash in the town of Milton on Sunday.

Both Stephen J. Vanderploeg, 68, and Lucille A. Vanderploeg, 90, died at the scene of the crash at East County N near Vogel Road, according to a news release.

Rock County sheriff’s deputies initially announced that they had arrested Jason Zembroski of Muskego on charges of homicide while intoxicated driving, but they changed course the next day.

After consultation with the district attorney’s office, the sheriff’s office announced Monday it would pursue only a third-offense intoxicated-driving charge.

Authorities reported that Stephen Vanderploeg's vehicle drifted into the eastbound lane of County N and collided head-on with the pickup truck driven by Zembroski, who also suffered life-threatening injuries.

Zembroski’s medical condition was not shared Wednesday.