TOWN OF BELOIT

Breaking a car window to steal something inside is called a smash-and-grab.

Maybe crashing a vehicle into a building with intent to burglarize should be called a crash-and-grab.

That’s what happened early Tuesday morning to the Marathon gas station at 2760 S. Prairie Ave., town of Beloit police say.

Someone crashed a white van into the building at 4:12 a.m., and the crashers proceeded to take “an undetermined amount of currency,” according to a police news release.

A witness reported seeing two males, 6 feet tall with thin builds and wearing dark clothing and hoods, and a third person driving the van, the release states.

Beloit police later found the van in the 2300 Block of Tumbleweed Lane. It had been stolen from a business in Madison, according to the release.

Anyone with information could be eligible for a cash reward by reporting to Greater Beloit Area CrimeStoppers, 608-362-7463 or calling the non-emergency dispatch at 608-757-2244, police said.

