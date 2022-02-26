Shown are KN95 protective masks before being distributed to students at a New Jersey high school in February. UW-Whitewater is wading into 'mask choice,' in a move that takes hold March 1. The university said it's decided to repeal universal masking on some parts of campus as fewer people become infected and more people get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Masking will remain mandatory in class and in the university's health care center, officials said.
Campus officials say they’re wading into mask choice on both the Whitewater and Janesville campuses of UW-Whitewater in a move set to roll out March 1.
UW-Whitewater’s Emergency Operations Committee on Friday announced a Chancellor’s order to repeal a campus-wide, universal face covering order that’s been in place for months at the university during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the announcement, officials said the university considered a “continued decline in COVID-19 cases on and off campus” in repealing the mask order. The change will first go in place March 1. That’s a few weeks before spring break starts March 18, officials said.
The repeal of universal masking applies to many areas on both Whitewater and Janesville campuses. But the chancellor’s order indicates universal masking will still be required in classrooms and in certain other class and common areas on campus, including the University’s Health and Counseling Services, and the Children's Center.
Faculty and staff also may opt to require masks be worn during in-person meetings in their individual, private offices, according to the order.
The university plans to continue to supply free N-95 and KN-95 masks on its campuses, and the university continues to encourage vaccination against COVID-19.
The university said the decision comes as a “growing number of communities and academic institutions are lifting masking requirements as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline,” and as more people become vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and its variants.
The university said the move “does not mean the pandemic is over,” but officials said they believe the new measure reflects “confidence” in the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.
“We’re at a point where responsible behavior is up to the individual to decide, and we encourage the wearing of masks and vaccinating as a way of keeping our community safe,” the university said in a statement.
The university said it intends to monitor the changeover during and directly following spring break.
“A decision on any COVID-19 mitigations after March 18, including masking, will be made closer to that time,” officials said.