WHITEWATER

UW-Whitewater will open various facilities as cooling centers in response to the heat advisory issued in Rock and Walworth counties.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory for Thursday and Friday as temperatures are expected to reach the 90s with the heat index reaching 100 degrees, according to a news release.

These facilities will be air conditioned and open to the public:

James R. Connor University Center, 228 Wyman Mall, Whitewater, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday.

Andersen Library, 141 Wyman Mall, Whitewater, 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday.

Williams Center, 907 W. Schwager Drive, Whitewater, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday.

UW-Whitewater at Rock County campus, 2909 Kellogg Ave., Janesville, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday.