JANESVILLE
Utility work began Friday on South Main Street from St. Lawrence Avenue to Kerwin Matthews Court.
Contractors are working to replace conduits in the area. The work is expected to wrap up in a month, according to a city news release.
Through traffic will be maintained as much as possible, but drivers might experience delays and should travel cautiously through the area, according to the release.
For questions or more information, contact AT&T project engineer Carol Anason at 608-252-2385 or city civil engineer Karissa Chapman Greer at 608-755-3163.