JANESVILLE
Utility work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, March 20, on County A in eastern Rock County, according to a Rock County public works news release.
Crews will install overhead power lines, trim trees and work on underground utilities in preparation for the County A reconstruction project.
Construction will be from County Line Road to County M and is expected to finish in May. The road will remain open to through traffic.
Work is weather dependent and subject to change.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse