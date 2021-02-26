JANESVILLE
Utility work began on South Main Street today from St. Lawrence Avenue to Kerwin Matthews Court, according to a city news release.
Utility contractors are working to replace conduits in the area. Work is expected to complete in a month, according to the release.
Through traffic will be maintained as much as possible. Drivers may experience delays and should travel cautiously through the area.
For questions or more information, contact AT& T Project Engineering Carol Anason at 608-252-2385 or City of Janesville Civil Engineer Karissa Chapman Greer at 608-755-3163.