JANESVILLE

The driver of a semitrailer truck that ran off Interstate 90/39 in Janesville on Thursday evening and caught fire sustained life-threatening injuries after he tried to leap from the burning vehicle just before it crashed, according to a Wisconsin State Patrol news release.

The 27-year-old man was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, according to the Janesville Fire Department.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was investigating the crash.

The incident occurred around 5:24 p.m. north of the Racine Street/Highway 11/14 exit. Ryan Murphy, a Janesville Fire Department battalion chief, said the truck’s cab was fully engulfed by flames when crews arrived.

The fire sent up a large column of dark smoke before firefighters extinguished it within 10 minutes of arriving, Murphy said.

The fire did not involve the truck’s trailer.

Murphy said the cause of the fire is unknown. The trailer had a Dollar General banner on its side.

Northbound lanes were intermittently shut down until about 8 p.m.

This story may be updated.

