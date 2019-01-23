UPDATED: All lanes open on Highway 12 Gazette staff 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save WALWORTH COUNTYAll lanes on Highway 12 were closed from County O and County H near La Grange because of a traffic accident, according to state Department of Transportation news release.All lanes are now open. SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Jan 23 4-Plex track open walk Wed, Jan 23, 2019 Parker High School Jan 23 Adult indoor lap swim Wed, Jan 23, 2019 Marshall Middle School Jan 23 Jason Miklik exhibit Wed, Jan 23, 2019 Dwight Foster Public Library Jan 23 StrongBodies Wed, Jan 23, 2019 Trinity Lutheran Church Jan 23 Winter Fitness Class - Zumba Wed, Jan 23, 2019 Gathering Place The Latest Where to find live local entertainment from Jan. 24-30, 2019 YMCA CEO Tom Den Boer placed on administrative leave Parker: Covington controversy shows a picture isn't always worth a thousand words UPDATED: All lanes open on Highway 12 Shapiro: Factually incorrect cannot be morally correct UPDATE: One dead in Highway 51 crash Storm prompts Janesville, other school districts to cancel classes Press Start: ‘Brawl Stars’ is my mobile game addiction Milton School District seeks members for wellness committee Officials propose $14 million in upgrades to Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds Latest News Where to find live local entertainment from Jan. 24-30, 2019 YMCA CEO Tom Den Boer placed on administrative leave Parker: Covington controversy shows a picture isn't always worth a thousand words UPDATED: All lanes open on Highway 12 Shapiro: Factually incorrect cannot be morally correct Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesMarijuana, mushrooms found in Janesville house search, document indicatesJanesville jeweler with heart of gold passes from the sceneMother, daughter both convicted in drunken-driving deathsUnited Way bars YMCA from fundingFriends, family remember Ron Brown as nurturer at Parker HighDeath notices for Jan. 19, 2019Janesville police looking for person suspected in retail theft who fled in vehicleDeath notices for Jan. 21, 2019Death notices for Jan. 22, 2019Janesville subdivisions have had mixed success recovering from recession Images Videos CollectionsCraig and Parker renew boys basketball rivalryCraig girls defeat Parker 39-29Evansville/Albany wrestlers take down Edgerton in critical Rock Valley dualAnthony Wahl's Favorite Photos of 2018Angela Major's Favorite Photos of 2018 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
