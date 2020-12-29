BELOIT
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for Rock County starting at 4 p.m. today, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office news release.
The winter advisory will remain in effect until noon Wednesday, Dec. 30,with a possible snowfall rate reaching one to two inches per hour tonight, according to the sheriff's office news release.
Residents should move parked vehicles from city streets to driveways or approved off-site parking to allow for plowing and snow removal.
Residents are encouraged to travel only when necessary and drive with extreme caution.
Village officials for Clinton announced a snow removal emergency will begin at 5 p.m. today until noon Wednesday with alternate parking available int he municipal parking lot int he 200 block of Mill Street.
City officials in Beloit also announced a snow emergency starting at 4 p.m. today until 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to a city news release.
Off-site parking in Beloit is available at:
- Krueger Park Upper east lot, Hacket Street at House Street.
- Krueger Golf Course south lot, 1511 Hackett St.
- Wootton Park lot, Fourth Street at Maple Avenue.
- Rotary Center lot in designated area, 1220 Riverside Drive.
- Jones Pavilion at Riverside Park lot, access through Portland Avenue.
- Heritage View parking lot in designated area, 627 Pleasant St.
- Third Street north and south lots in designated areas.
- Ironworks lot in designated area, Fourth Street.
- West Grant Avenue lot in designated areas, 229 W. Grand Ave.
- Telfer Park lot in designated area, 2100 Cranston Road.
For a full map of alternate parking in Beloit or to register for email or text alerts for snow emergencies, visit beloitwi.gov/snow.