JANESVILLE
Two people died Tuesday morning when a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville, Rock County authorities said.
Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson confirmed the deaths during a noon press conference at the airport.
No identities were released.
The plane was in contact with the airport tower and reported a problem, but the nature of the problem is unknown, authorities said. Investigators believe that the pilot was trying to return to the airport when the plane crashed about a mile south of the airport near the Rock River.
Damage to trees in the area indicated that the plane hit the trees before crashing. Sheriff's Cmdr. Jude Maurer said the wings were torn off the plane.
Knudson said crash site was near water in a muddy area along the river.
The plane was described as an experimental plane, but no further description was available.
The Janesville Fire Department dispatched snowmobiles and a rescue boat after residents who live near West Sunny Lane reported seeing a plane go down in woods north of the river shortly before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to emergency radio dispatches.
Authorities said the airport's air control tower “lost contact” with the airplane about 9:27 a.m.
One resident reported spotting the plane upside down in a creek. It was in about 2 feet of water near a swampy area north of the river near West Sunny Lane, according to radio dispatches.
Local authorities are preserving the crash site until investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board arrive from Chicago, probably Wednesday.
This story will be updated.