JANESVILLE
Janesville police are investigating an apparent shooting late Saturday that left several bullet holes in two homes on North Pontiac Drive on the city's east side.
Janesville police Sgt. James Holford said police late Saturday found what appeared to be multiple bullet holes in a house and a camper parked next to the house, which is on the east side of the 2000 block of North Pontiac Drive.
A house next door had a bullet travel through the walls of the garage and into the house, where it lodged inside a bathroom wall, a resident said.
Holford told a Gazette reporter at the scene that police responded just before 11 p.m. Saturday after multiple neighbors reported they'd heard several gunshots in an area near the intersection of North Pontiac Drive and Randolph Road.
Holford said nobody appears to have been injured, but he said one house appeared to have been hit by at least two bullets. The camper next to the house appeared to have been hit by at least one bullet, he said.
Police used yellow crime scene tape to block off a one-block area on North Pontiac Drive between Huron Drive and Randolph Road late Saturday.
Holford said officers were still investigating, but no one at or near the residence had given police any clear ideas of what might have prompted the shooting.
He said police as of late Saturday had not identified any suspects. It's not clear if police investigators recovered any bullets overnight.
Holford said there are early indications that someone might have fired a gun from a vehicle in the street, based on the fact that the bullets hit multiple houses and the camper.
“Kind of the way the scene sets up, that would be my suspicion,” he said. “That, and the fact that multiple people looked outside and didn’t see anything. I don’t really know how else someone would get out of here that quickly.”
Several officers combed the scene late Saturday as rain fell and wind blew wet leaves over the street.
Holford said that section of North Pontiac would remain roped off while crime scene investigators brought in equipment to try to recover any items, such as bullets, shell casings or anything else that might yield clues about the incident.
He said police were checking other houses in the immediate area, but as of early Sunday morning, officers said they'd identified only two homes that had been hit.
“I don’t know. It’s up in the air if they were targeted, or there were multiple houses shot at, or if somebody shot at the wrong house thinking it was somebody else’s,” Holford said.
The Janesville Police Department said in a news release early Sunday that additional details will be released later by the department's investigation division.
People with information about the shooting are encouraged to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100. People also can call Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636, or they can download the free “P3 tips” app at the Apple store or Google Play store to give police an anonymous crime tip.
