Authorities say two Beloit men died in an apparent drowning after fire department rescuers found them underwater in a pond in a subdivision just north of Afton on Saturday afternoon.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office said in a release that the Janesville Fire Department,and town of Beloit police responded to witness reports two men were swimming Saturday afternoon at a spring-fed pond at a subdivision at 4325 Indian Lake Drive when both "went underwater in distress" and never resurfaced, witnesses reported.

Janesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy said fire department water rescue teams and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office were called to at 2:36 p.m.

Murphy and the sheriff's office said fire department rescuers pulled the two men from the pond and attempted to resuscitate them.

The sheriff's office said in a release that both men, one age 22 and the other age 23, were transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, where they both were pronounced dead.

It's not clear how long the men were underwater before rescuers found them.

The names of the men have not been released.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office, which Murphy indicated was investigating the incident, said that based on a preliminary investigation and witness statements the incident is being viewed as an accident.

The sheriff's office and the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department are investigating.