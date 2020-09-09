EDGERTON

The driver of a semitrailer truck was reported dead after two semis collided early Wednesday morning, closing Interstate 90/39 in both directions near Newville Road, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Lanes were expected to start reopening by about 10 a.m., according to a supervisor at the Rock County 911 Communications Center.

At about 3:53 a.m., a semi driver traveling south on I-90/39 drove through the median and crashed into a northbound semi. The northbound semi became engulfed, according to the release.

The northbound driver died as a result. The southbound semi driver was transported to a nearby hospital, according to the release.

All southbound lane on I-90/39 are now open to traffic. Northbound I-90/39 is still closed due to the crash. Lanes are expected to reopen in over two hours, according to department traffic update.

Northbound traffic is being detoured at Highway 14 to Highway 51 and back to the interstate.

