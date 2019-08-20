JANESVILLE

All southbound lanes on Interstate 39/90 near mile marker 178 are closed because of a vehicle crash, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

The left lane of northbound I-39/90 is also blocked near mile marker 177 because of road debris as is exit 175 (Racine St.). Northbound traffic is being routed east on Hwy 11/14 to Hwy 140.

Janesville residents should look for an alternate route as heavy delays on I-39/90 are expected for the next several hours due to the crash.

Eastbound Racine Street is open but there the southbound on-ramp to I-39/90 is still closed.

The accident occurred at 5:09 a.m.

This story will be updated.