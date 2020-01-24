JANESVILLE
Snow emergencies were declared for Janesville, the Town of Beloit and Village of Clinton until Saturday, Jan. 25.
Janesville's snow emergency begins at 11 p.m. tonight. The city asks residents to keep vehicles parked off the streets until the roads have been completely plowed, according to a news release.
Emergencies are in effect from 6 p.m. tonight until 6 p.m. Saturday in the Town of Beloit and from 7 p.m. tonight until 5 p.m. Saturday in Clinton.
Residents are asked not leave vehicles parked or unattended on streets during the snow emergency.
Alternate parking in Clinton is available in the municipal parking lot in the 200 block of Mill Street. Vehicles should be moved after 24 hours.
Snow and ice accumulations of 3 to 4 inches are predicted from Friday night into Saturday morning, according to the Janesville news release.