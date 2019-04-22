JANESVILLE

All eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of Highway 14/Humes Road will close overnight Wednesday at Interstate 90/39 for road work, according to a state Department of Transportation project update released Monday.

All eastbound lanes will close to traffic from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

One westbound lane will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday and from 9 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

The closures had been planned earlier in the week but were delayed because of weather. Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes, the DOT update says.

The northbound ramp from Interstate 90/39 to Highway 14/Humes Road, Exit 171B, also will be closed from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Alternate routes will be required, such as the northbound ramp to Highway 26, Exit 171A, according to the DOT.

Due to the closures, the Route 1 Milton Avenue bus will not stop at the No. 340 bus stop at Pontiac Drive and Highway 14/Humes Road through Thursday, according to a city of Janesville news release.

Passengers who usually use the No. 340 stop should instead use the No. 161 stop at Shopko on Lexington Avenue or the No. 164 stop at Van Galder on Morse Street.

The closures are part of the Interstate expansion project between the Highway 26/Milton Avenue and Highway 14/Humes Road interchanges.

For more information or project updates, visit the I-39/90 Project Facebook page or www.i39-90.wi.gov.

This story was updated at 4:30 p.m.