JANESVILLE
All lanes of Interstate 90/39 between Janesville and Edgerton were reopened shortly before 7 p.m. Monday after being closed for most of the day after three semitrailer trucks crashed on the north side of the freeway Monday morning, according to a traffic alert from the state Department of Transportation.
Earlier in the day, an official at with the Wisconsin State Patrol’s DeForest post said police and emergency crews were trying to clear a complicated crash scene “as quickly and safely as possible” and restore the flow of traffic on a heavy holiday travel day.
The official said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday on the Interstate near Milton-Harmony Townline Road north of Janesville. Three semis apparently crashed in the northbound lanes. The official said at least one of the semis crashed through a concrete median in the middle of the Interstate.
Both northbound and southbound lanes were shut down from the Highway 11 interchange on Janesville's south side to just north of Edgerton. Janesville police wrestled with thousands of cars that were being detoured along the city's surface streets, including through the busy and construction-laden intersection of highways 14 and 26.
The state patrol in a news release said the crash caused one semi to erupt in flames. One person had "minor injuries" in the crash. The vehicles involved apparently took out "several hundred" feet of barriers in the middle of the Interstate.
The major tie-up resulted from crews having to remove and reset barriers damaged in the crash.
Images from a state Department of Transportation camera at I-90/39 near the Racine Street interchange showed traffic backed up for miles to the south. The state patrol official said backups were happening both south of Janesville and north of Edgerton.
Detour routes around the crash were fueling a steady queue of cars along Highway 14/Humes Road on Janesville’s north side through the morning and afternoon. The influx was leading to unusual backups of local traffic along some neighborhood side streets, including parts of residential Lexington and Pontiac drives.
“It’s backing up, it’s clogging up the intersections here,” one Janesville police officer dispatched on the radio at about 2:48 p.m.
The officer was talking about traffic along Highway 26 on Janesville’s north side, one of the stretches where thousands of vehicles were still being diverted around the crash area several hours after the crash was reported.
This story was updated at 7 p.m. to say Interstate 90/39 is now fully open after a crash earlier Monday.