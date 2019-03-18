190319_SEMI
A semitrailer truck shaved off the corner at Center Avenue and Rockport Road in Janesville. Police blocked southbound Center Avenue at the intersection and directed traffic in other lanes.

 Neil Johnson

JANESVILLE

All southbound lanes of Center Avenue were blocked because of a traffic incident with a semitrailer truck, according to a state Department of Transportation alert.

The semitrailer truck was loaded with a 110,000-pound power transformer, bound for Jacksonville, Fla. The driver was trying to back up to re-route around a low overpass on Rockport Road and could not make the turn.

There were no injuries reported and no damage except to the grass on the BP gas station terrace. City crews are removing the traffic light to give the truck more room to maneuver.

All lanes are open.

This story will be updated.

