MILTON
Authorities on Wednesday night suspended the search for a missing hiker in the area of Storrs Lake near Milton and will resume the search Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Kevin J. Doyle, 66, left his home in Milton with his two yellow Labrador retrievers at about 9:30 a.m. to hike the trails in Storrs Lake Park. When he hadn't returned home by 11:30 a.m., his family members began looking for him, according to the release.
Doyle is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes, and a white mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and khaki pants.
Doyle's car was still parked at Storrs Lake as of Wednesday night, according to the release. His residence was empty, and calls to his phone went immediately to voicemail, according to a statewide alert sent by the sheriff's office. A ping of the cellphone was unsuccessful, according to the alert.
Doyle has "medical issues" and a prosthetic leg, according to the alert.
Sheriff's office personnel were assisted in the search by the Milton Fire Department; the state Department of Natural Resources; the Milton Police Department; the Winnebago County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office K9 Unit; Wisconsin K9 SOS; and the Whitewater Area Mounted Search and Rescue Team, according to the release.
Anyone with information about Doyle's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Rock County 911 Communications Center at 608-757-2244.