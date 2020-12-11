JANESVILLE
Almost of one-third of Rock County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, and dozens of inmate tests still were pending Friday at the State Hygiene Lab, jail officials reported.
In a news release Friday morning, jail officials said 71 of 234 inmates were confirmed to have COVID-19, a dramatic increase since the jail began testing after four inmates showed symptoms of the virus.
On Thursday, sheriff’s officials said the jail population was being broken into “cohort” groups of people who tested negative and those who tested positive and those who didn’t have test results but were asymptomatic.
As of Thursday afternoon, the jail was awaiting results for 55 inmate tests submitted Tuesday, but officials also reported that 29 inmates had tested positive.
In Friday's release, the sheriff’s office said it received more test results Thursday afternoon, and the number of inmates infected had jumped to 71.
The jail earlier this year had thinned the inmate population to create more space. As of Friday morning, about one-third of the inmates had tested positive, according to results the sheriff’s office made available.
As of Friday, the sheriff’s office said the jail was offering testing to all inmates after it was able to access more test kits.
Sheriff Troy Knudson said as of mid-afternoon on Friday the jail continued to await results of 99 tests. So far, Knudson said, only two inmates since the outbreak started were taken to a local hospital to have symptoms and their health status checked.
One of those inmates was taken to the hospital earlier this week but was released back to the jail the same day, Knudson indicated. The other inmate was taken to a hospital on Friday for evaluation.
Public safety radio traffic on Friday indicated at least one instance of an inmate reporting trouble breathing, which can be a symptom of COVID illness.
One jail official said Thursday the outbreak at the jail had entered an “emergency phase.” All work previously handled by jail inmates, such as kitchen, laundry and sanitation details has been temporarily handed to jail staff in an attempt to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the sheriff’s office said.
It’s not clear if any jail staff members have tested positive for COVID during the outbreak.
Sheriff's officials said that the infections initially spread among inmates in multiple cellblocks in the jail.
It’s not clear if particular cellblocks or units at the jail have been hit harder by the virus than others.
Knudson said as of Friday, nurses were checking in on infected inmates twice a day, answering their questions and discussing any symptoms they might have.
Knudson said he wasn't sure to what degree inmates had been notified of the scope of the outbreak, but he said a sheriff's office supervisor accompanied nurses Friday to answer inmate questions.
He said family and friends of inmates are still allowed to at the jail to make personal visits to inmates, but all those visits are still being conducted virtually using electronic tablets.
The Gazette will update this story.