WHITEWATER

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office says it has "tentatively identified" who they believe stole between 11,000 and 12,000 Topps baseball cards and sticker books from a storage unit near Whitewater.

At about 6:20 a.m. Nov. 16, someone broke into a storage unit facility on Highway 59, according to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network. One of the lockers in the facility had its lock cut off and a box containing the cards and sticker books was taken.

Police released photos of the suspect and a vehicle, which appears to be a 1997-2001 Toyota Camry, according to the alert.

In a follow-up alert sent Monday afternoon, police cancelled their call for help because they believe they had identified the suspect.

Update: This story was updated at 1:43 p.m. after police sent a follow-up alert.