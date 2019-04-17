JANESVILLE

Janesville police are seeking information from the public about a shooting incident in which a man was shot in the hand early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded at 1:03 a.m. to the 400 block of North Terrace Street for a report of a gunshot wound, according to a police news release.

The shooting victim, a 48-year-old Janesville man who lives at at 441 N. Terrace St., said someone tried to rob him at gunpoint, and he was shot in the hand as he and the robber struggled for the gun. He claimed the robber then fled on foot.

Officers set up a perimeter and called in a police dog but could not find anyone, according to the release.

Police later requested a search warrant and determined that the shooting had actually occurred inside the victim's residence, according to the release.

The victim was treated and released at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636. People also may submit anonymous tips using the P3 tips app on their smartphones.