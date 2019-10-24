Police believe the same man committed two robberies Wednesday night at a Janesville Stop-N-Go and Milton Casey's General Store, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

A robber at 9:21 p.m. Wednesday entered the Casey's General store, 464 S. John Paul Road, Milton, displayed a handgun and demanded money. He fled with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes, according to a Milton Police Department news release,

Police believe the same man robbed Stop-N-Go, 3515 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, at 11:57 p.m. Wednesday.

The robber demanded money while displaying a handgun, was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot before officers arrived, according to the news release.

The robber was described as a white man about 30 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, slim build, short blonde hair, wearing blue jeans, a gray T-shirt and black shoes.

The Janesville and Milton police departments are collaborating on the investigation.

Anyone with information about the robbery may call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or the Rock County 911 Communications Center at 608-757-2244. Residents can also submit anonymous tips using the P3 App.