181208_VEHICLE01
Buy Now

Janesville police are seeking the owner of the circled car. Security camera footage observed a suspect enter the car Thursday night while it was parked in a surface lot next to Rock County Brewing Company in the first block of North Parker Drive.

JANESVILLE

Janesville police have found the owner of a vehicle that might have been broken into in the first block of North Parker Drive, according to a news release.

Security camera footage captured a suspect entering a white, four-door car located in the surface lot next to Rock County Brewing Company. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the release.

Police issued the initial release searching for the owner around 6 p.m. Friday and announced around 8:30 p.m. they had found the person.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse