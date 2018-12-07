JANESVILLE
Janesville police have found the owner of a vehicle that might have been broken into in the first block of North Parker Drive, according to a news release.
Security camera footage captured a suspect entering a white, four-door car located in the surface lot next to Rock County Brewing Company. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the release.
Police issued the initial release searching for the owner around 6 p.m. Friday and announced around 8:30 p.m. they had found the person.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse