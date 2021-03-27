JANESVILLE
Police have located a Janesville woman who was reported missing earlier this week.
Julia Wittman, 19, is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Wittman returned home March 26, according to a police department Nixle alert.
She was reported missing after not being heard from for a few days after March 21, when she was going to an address in Albany with her boyfriend, said Lt. Mark Ratzlaff of the Janesville Police Department.
Her boyfriend left the address, but nobody had seen Wittman.
Those close to Wittman originally believed she was being held against her will because she had not contacted them after traveling to Albany, Ratzlaff said.