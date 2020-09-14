JANESVILLE

Two people suspected in a car theft in Monroe were arrested after after a pursuit through part of Rock County, Lt. Todd Kleisner said.

Law enforcement officers responded at 8:17 a.m. after the owner of the Honda Pilot SUV altered authorities after tracking the vehicle to Rock County using a phone app. The vehicle was seen on Rockport Road in Janesville, and Janesville police initiated a pursuit. Rock County sheriff deputies deployed stop sticks, and the two people fled from the vehicle along Plymouth Church Road near Afton.

Law enforcement from the sheriff's office, Janesville Police, Beloit police and the Town of Beloit police created a perimeter around where the two people were last seen.

Officers arrested the 17-year-old driver and a 19-year-old passenger. The driver admitted to taking the car from Monroe and was arrested on charges of felony fleeing and numerous traffic charges, according to Kleisner.

No injuries were reported.